‘Horrific scene:’ Baby, 21-Year-Old Woman, and Dog Killed in Putnam County Crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rescuers are calling the scene “horrific.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an out of town driver in an SUV tried to illegally pass a van near National Forest Road 74 (Ocala National Forest) in Putnam County at 11:43pm on Thursday, July 4, 2024. Two people and a dog were killed in the resulting crash.

Troopers say the driver of the SUV was headed south on State Road 19, approaching the Marion County line, as the van driver was headed north. The SUV driver, police say, “attempted to pass/overtake another vehicle as described by witnesses. In doing so, (the SUV) violated the right of way of (the van).”

The two collided and the SUV overturned. The SUV came to a final rest facing northwest. The van came to rest facing east on the eastern shoulder of the roadway.

The driver and passenger of the SUV, both of whom were from the Long Island hamlet of Mastic in New York, were seriously injured. The driver is identified as a 60-year-old man. The passenger was listed as a 62-year-old woman.

In the police report it is documented that all persons involved were wearing seat belts.

The victims from the van are identified as a 21-year-old woman and an infant boy who had not yet reached his first birthday.

It was not reported where the dog was at the time.

As of this posting, the names of those involved have not been released, as members of the family have not yet been notified.

Police are still investigating.

Police have not yet said whether any charges are pending. However, a homicide investigator has been assigned to the case.

[NOTE: This posting is based largely on a press release and social media postings from police agencies, including the Florida Highway Patrol and Putnam County Fire Rescue Professionals. At the time of this posting no charges have been filed but, if they are, the reader is reminded that all suspects and accused persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. No additional information is available.]













