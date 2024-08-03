Missing Child: Police Searching for Al’viana Harris

Al'viana Harris Photos Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement (August 2024) Al'viana Harris Photos Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement (August 2024)

Police are asking for help from the public locating 11-year-old Al’viana Harris, who was last seen on the 2200 block of Belmont Estates Avenue in Tampa, Florida.

Al’viana, who is 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Last seen on Saturday, August 2, 2024 wearing a black and purple bonnet, black T-shirt, and black shorts, Al’viana has a mole under her right eye and wears braces.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or with information that may be helpful to police, is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at: (813) 231.6130 or call 911.

Al'viana Harris Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement (August 2024)

Al'viana Harris Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement (August 2024)

[NOTE: This post is based largely on information provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. No additional information is available at the time of its original posting.]









