Thousands of pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli

CS Beef Packers, LLC out of Idaho recalls 22,912 pounds of raw ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli, announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Raw ground beef was produced on January 14, 2026 and distributed to California, Idaho, and Oregon for further distribution to foodservice locations. The following products share establishment number “EST. 630″ are subject to recall:

Cardboard cases containing eight 10-lb. chubs of “BEEF, COARSE GROUND, 73 L” with case code 18601, “Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26” and time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32 printed on two stickers placed on the outside of the case. The date and time stamps are also printed directly onto the clear packaging of the chub.

Cardboard cases containing four 10-lb. chubs of “FIRE RIVER FARMS CLASSIC BEEF FINE GROUND 73L” with case code 19583, “Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26” and time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32 printed on two stickers placed on the outside of the case. The date and time stamps are also printed directly onto the clear packaging of the chub.

Cardboard cases containing four 10-lb. chubs of “FIRE RIVER FARMS CLASSIC BEEF FINE GROUND 81L” with case code 19563, “Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26” and time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32 printed on two stickers placed on the outside of the case. The date and time stamps are also printed directly onto the clear packaging of the chub.

FSIS is concerned some products may be in foodservice freezers. Foodservice locations are asked not to serve these products and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The problem was discovered during FSIS testing at a downstream customer, with sampling results showing the presence of E. coli. There have been no confirmed reports of illness at this time. Anyone concerned about illness should contact their healthcare provider.

People may become ill after consuming contaminated food within 2-8 days after exposure. Most people infected with this strain of E. coli develop bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

