15-month-old girl found dead in hot car outside warehouse

LOWER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 15-month-old girl was found dead Thursday in a vehicle parked outside a warehouse in eastern Pennsylvania, prosecutors said.

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Authorities received a 911 call at about 4:15 p.m. ET to a facility in Lower Nazareth Township, The Express-Times reported.

Northampton County District Attorney Stephen Baratta confirmed to The Morning Call that the child was found dead in the back seat of the hot car. According to WCAU, the vehicle was registered to the child’s father.

The Kids and Cars Safety website reported that the girl’s death was the sixth hot car fatality this year and the fourth in the past 30 days.

The other five deaths occurred in Winter Haven, Florida, on March 31; Monterey, Tennessee, on April 15; Los Angeles on May 19; Brookwood, Alabama, on May 20; and Fredricksburg, Virginia, also on May 20.

[ Toddler found dead in hot car; dad admits to drinking ‘throughout the day,’ police say ]

Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek confirmed the age of the child and is investigating the cause and manner of death, The Express-Times reported.

Baratta said no charges had been filed, and he was waiting to interview the toddler’s father, according to the newspaper.

“But allegedly the child had been in the car for some time,” Baratta said. “As in all day.”

He later said that it would be premature to release additional details, as police were still conducting their initial interviews, The Morning Call reported.

At least 1,178 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990, according to the Kids and Car Safety website. At least another 7,500 children survived with varying types and severities of injuries, according to data collected by the organization.

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