2 major earthquakes rock Venezuela; death toll climbs

Two major earthquakes rocked Venezuela late Wednesday, occurring less than a minute apart and causing hundreds of deaths and injuries, authorities said.

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At least 164 people have died and 971 were injured, acting President Delcy Rodríguez said Thursday, The Associated Press reported.

According to the U.S. Geological Society, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the South American country at about 6:04 p.m. local time, The New York Times reported. The USGS said that a 7.5 temblor happened 39 seconds later.

The first temblor hit about 15 miles north of San Felipe.

Tsunami alerts were issued for a short time for many Caribbean coastlines, the Times reported. The warnings included the coastal areas of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands, according to the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

BREAKING: At least 164 people are dead and 971 injured after powerful earthquakes rock Venezuela, the country's acting president says. https://t.co/6mKEyYMaNh — The Associated Press (@AP) June 25, 2026

The first earthquake appeared to have been a “foreshock,” followed moments later by the larger main quake, the Times reported.

The death toll could rise, CNN reported, pointing to the number of collapsed and damaged buildings.

At least 30 aftershocks have occurred since the two main earthquakes, Rodriguez said.

The earthquake was the biggest to hit the country in more than a century, the AP reported. Venezuela’s main airport was closed after it was damaged, and buildings more than 1,000 miles away in Brazil were evacuated, according to the news organization.

0 of 11 Earthquake: A damaged building at Los Palos Grandes after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Venezuela. (Jesus Vargas/Getty Images) Earthquake: Rescuers search for victims in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas. (MANAURE QUINTERO/AFP via Getty Images) Earthquake: First responders tend to a damaged building at Los Palos Grandes. (Jesus Vargas/Getty Images) Earthquake: A damaged apartment building is seen following an earthquake in Caracas. (MANAURE QUINTERO/AFP via Getty Images) Earthquake: People run into a Caracas street following an earthquake. (FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images) Earthquake: Police members and responders search for victims in a demolished building at Los Palos Grandes. (Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images) Earthquake: A Bancaribe bank in Caracas collapsed during an earthquake in Venezuela. (Juan BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images) Earthquake: Residents console each other after the earthquake in Venezuela. (MANAURE QUINTERO/AFP via Getty Images) Earthquake: Municipal police officers evacuate an injured victim from a collapsed building in Caracas. (JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images) Earthquake: People stand in the rubble near a damaged building following an earthquake in Catia La Mar, Venezuela. (FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

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