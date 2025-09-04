‘Agonizing decision’: Lady Gaga cancels concert moments before performing at packed Miami arena

MIAMI — An arena full of Little Monsters was disappointed when Lady Gaga canceled her Miami show shortly before she was supposed to take the stage.

She was set to perform her Mayhem Ball Tour at Kaseya Center, but she was having problems with her voice, People magazine reported.

Lady Gaga posted to Instagram stories that she had to postpone.

“During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight my voice was extremely strained and both my DR and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses.

“I want to be hardcore and just push through this for you but I don’t want to risk long term or permanent damage on my vocal cords.

“There is a significant risk based on all our combined experience with a show like ours and as you know I sing live every night --and even though this was a hard and agonizing decision I would be more afraid of the long term implications on my voice.”

The venue’s representatives posted to Instagram, confirming the cancellation, saying that “information on the rescheduled date and the process for refunds will be issued soon.”

Gaga had performed her two-and-a-half-hour set at the arena on Sunday and Monday, Deadline reported.

The tour started in mid-July. She is scheduled to perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday and Sunday, then in Toronto and Chicago before heading to Europe and beyond.

Hours before the cancellation, Lady Gaga, who is appearing in season two of “Wednesday” on Netflix, dropped the video for “The Dead Dance,” directed by Tim Burton.

She was also recently announced as one of the performers for Sunday’s MTV VMAs, according to Deadline.

0 of 28 Photos: Lady Gaga through the years Check out these memorable photos of pop superstar Lady Gaga through the years. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2008: Lady Gaga poses backstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on August 12, 2008, in New York City. (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2009: Queen Elizabeth II meets singer Lady Gaga following the Royal Variety Performance on December 7, 2009, in Blackpool, England. (Leon Neal/ WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2010: Singer Lady Gaga poses in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on September 12, 2010, in Los Angeles. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2011: Singer Lady Gaga performs onstage during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2011 live show at at the Odyssey Arena on November 6, 2011, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2012: Lady Gaga performs on the catwalk by Philip Treacy on Day 3 of London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2013, at the Royal Courts of Justice on September 16, 2012, in London. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2013: Singer Lady Gaga attends the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2014: Designer Donatella Versace (left) and Musician Lady Gaga attends the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014, in West Hollywood, California. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2015: Recording Artists Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga perform onstage during The 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2015: Recording artist Lady Gaga attends the 87th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015, in Hollywood, California. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2016: Recording artist Lady Gaga attends the 88th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016, in Hollywood, California. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2017: Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017, in Houston. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2018: Lady Gaga walks the red carpet ahead of the "A Star Is Born" screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 31, 2018, in Venice, Italy. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2019: Lady Gaga, winner of Best Original Song for "Shallow" from "A Star is Born," poses in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2019: Lady Gaga attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York City. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2020: Lady Gaga attends AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens on February 1, 2020, in Miami. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2021: Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2021: Lady Gaga attends the UK premiere of "House of Gucci" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 9, 2021, in London. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years 2022: Lady Gaga attends the 64th annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for the Recording Academy) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "Joker: Folie a Deux" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix attend the UK Premiere of "Joker: Folie à Deux" at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures) (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years FILE PHOTO: Lady Gaga attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. She released her newest song, "Abracadabra" during the broadcast. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

©2024 Cox Media Group