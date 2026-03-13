Amazon raises price of ad-free tier, rebrands no-ad service

Amazon is raising the price of its ad-free tier of Prime Video and giving it a new name.

The no-ads option is now called Prime Video Ultra, and with the new price of $4.99 or $2 more a month, it comes with new features and functionality, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For those with a Prime membership, there is a 25% cost saving if they opt for Prime Video Ultra, or $45.99 a year, the company said.

Subscribers will have 4K/UHD streaming, five concurrent streams instead of three, and up to 100 downloads instead of 25.

For those who stick with the ad-supported Prime Video, they will now have 50 downloads and four concurrent streams, THR said.

“Delivering ad-free streaming with premium features requires significant investment, and this structure aligns with other major streaming services while ensuring customers have the flexibility to choose how they want to watch,” the company said, according to CNBC.

Amazon launched ads on Prime Video in 2024.

The increase for the ad-free tier is in addition to the cost of Prime, which is $139 a year, CNBC reported.

The company said there was no price change for Prime membership.

©2026 Cox Media Group