LAFAYETTE, La. — An Amtrak train en route to New Orleans smashed into a semi-truck, causing two cars to derail.

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The crash happened at a railroad crossing in Lafayette, Louisiana, around 6 p.m. local time on Sunday. The crossing arm was functioning at the time, according to WVUE.

Ninety-six people were on the train, and all injuries were considered minor; however, at least four people were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Others were treated at the scene.

Those who were not hurt were taken from the scene by bus, but hours after the crash they were still waiting for crews to take luggage from the cars, The Acadiana Advocate reported

“Hazmat and Rescue personnel ensured the scene was safe for first responders to assist the injured and check on the other passengers,” Lafayette fire officials said in a statement, according to ABC News. “Once it was safe for passengers to exit, firefighters assisted them to a safe location along with their luggage.”

One passenger spoke with the newspaper. Nicole, who did not provide her last name, was traveling with family on the train from Houston to New Orleans for Thanksgiving vacation.

“It was very unexpected for us. We felt two jolts. The first one was light but noticeable. The second one was so forceful it just knocked over everything we had on our table. Water, books, everything,” she said.

The investigation indicates that the tractor-trailer, which was hauling a bulldozer, was trying to cross the tracks and got stuck. A few minutes after the semi got stuck, the crossing arm came down because of the train. The train slowed down but was not able to stop, WVUE reported.

While two cars derailed, Amtrak said all cars carrying passengers remained upright, ABC News reported.

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