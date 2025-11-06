Man collapses during White House news conference

A press conference concerning the lowering of some obesity drug prices by President Donald Trump’s administration was abruptly stopped when one of the people there collapsed.

A man standing near the president collapsed in the Oval Office, The Associated Press reported. Officials rushed to help the man and the event was quickly canceled.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the man fainted, but that “The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay,” the AP reported.

She did not release the man’s identity, but Getty Images identified the man as Novo Nordisk executive Gordon Findlay.

President Trump Makes Announcement From The White House WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 06: Staff and Secret Service usher members of the media out after Novo Nordisk executive Gordon Findlay collapsed during an event where President Donald Trump made an announcement on lowering drug prices in the Oval Office at the White House on November 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump announced that his administration has reached agreements with drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk that would lower the price of some GLP-1 weight loss medications. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The news conference was attended by executives from both Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to expand coverage and lower prices for weight loss drugs Zepbound and Wegovy, the AP reported.

