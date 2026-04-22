Mike Vrabel breaks silence after Dianna Russini resigns reporting position

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel broke his silence on Tuesday about his behavior in the wake of published photographs of him and Dianna Russini, a reporter for The Athletic who resigned on April 14.

Russini, who worked at The Athletic since 2023, submitted her letter of resignation nearly a week after photographs were published showing her and Vrabel holding hands, hugging and sitting in a hot tub at an Arizona resort.

While the NFL is not investigating Vrabel, the photos led to an internal investigation at The Athletic, WFXT reported. The sports website is owned by The New York Times.

Vrabel, a former Patriots player who led New England to a Super Bowl last season, spoke to reporters at Gillette Stadium days before the 2026 NFL draft, according to the television station.

“Let me first begin by saying thank you. Thank you for your patience that you’ve shown in a personal and private matter for me, and obviously everybody involved,” Vrabel told reporters, without mentioning Russini by name. “I know that that’s not easy for you, and I respect that and appreciate your efforts in doing so.”

NEW: Patriots coach Mike Vrabel addresses ‘personal, private’ matter involving reporter Dianna Russini https://t.co/SySnhCKsid — Boston 25 News (@boston25) April 21, 2026

Vrabel added that he had a “very candid” conversation with his players on Monday, which he wanted to do before making a public statement.

“It was never my intention to have (the players) speak to you or address you before I did,” Vrabel said. “I also don’t want to take away from the draft ... This is an important time for us.

“I’ve had some difficult conversations with people I care about, with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players. Those have been positive and productive. We believe in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions, and that starts with me.”

The photos, published by the New York Post, showed the pair at the Sedona hotel. The newspaper claimed they were taken before the NFL meetings convened in Phoenix on March 29, according to ESPN.

When the photos were published, both Russini and Vrabel, who are both married, sent separate statements to the Post downplaying them, adding that the newspaper did not provide any context. They both denied allegations of an inappropriate relationship, The Athletic reported.

Russini said the photos “don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day,” the AP reported.

Vrabel told the Post that the photos “show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable.”

In her resignation letter, which she posted on social media, Russini said she had “no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept.”

Vrabel won three Super Bowls as a player with New England; in his first season as the Patriots’ head coach, he led the team to a 14-3 regular season and a Super Bowl berth. The Patriots lost Super Bowl LX to the Seattle Seahawks, falling 29-13.

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