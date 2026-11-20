NEW YORK — The notorious Rikers Island jail complex in New York City will close, but not for a few more years.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he plans to close the prison by 2032, but only if they can reduce the number of inmates, The Associated Press reported.

He made the announcement on Friday.

Currently, about 6,700 people are held at the facility, according to The New York Times.

Some being held on Rikers Island have been transferred to newly opened medical facilities, the newspaper said.

A federal judge in the past called the facility “abnormal and unacceptable” because of violence and overcrowding. At least nine people have died in Department of Corrections custody at Rikers Island, according to the Vera Institute of Justice, which has been tracking deaths there for years, CNN reported.

The jail is legally required to close next year, but Mamdani’s plan keeps it open for several more years.

The city council passed legislation in 2019 to close Rikers and move to four borough-based facilities, but delays, including the COVID-19 pandemic and not being a priority for the previous city administration, have put that out of reach, the mayor’s administration said.

The four prisons will cost about $16 billion to build, up from about $8.7 billion, the Times reported. The first is slated to open in Brooklyn in 2029, WABC reported. They will house about 4,100 people, not counting 340 people held at medical outposts.

The television station noted that the facilities would be closer to courts, attorneys, families and public transportation, unlike Rikers, which sits on an island in the East River and may be difficult to get to

Mamdani, in a prerecorded video alongside DoC Commissioner Stanley Richards, said that people are incarcerated at Rikers almost four times longer than the country’s average and that assaults on those housed there and correctional staff are eight times higher than in similar jails.

Richards is the first formerly incarcerated person to lead the Department of Corrections, CNN reported.

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