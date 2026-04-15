Powerball expanding to parts of United Kingdom this summer

Powerball is heading overseas.

The lottery game will expand this summer to the United Kingdom, with tickets to be sold in England, Scotland and other parts of the country.

According to The Associated Press, an agreement was announced Tuesday between the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs Powerball, and Allwyn UK, which operates the U.K.’s National Lottery.

The deal still must be approved by a gambling commissioner in the U.K.

According to the Powerball website, the grand prize will be only shared jackpot among players in both countries. Funding for all lower-tier prizes will remain separate and will be paid out independently.

Each Powerball ticket purchased in the UK will contribute the same fixed U.S. dollar amount per play to the jackpot as a ticket sold in the United States.

Payouts will be in dollars in the U.S. and in pounds in Great Britain.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to make sure that we’re keeping Powerball culturally and commercially relevant,” Matt Strawn, who heads Powerball and is chief executive of the Iowa Lottery, said in a statement. “And this really is the next natural progression in doing just that.”

Powerball debuted in 1992 with lotteries in 15 states. According to its website, the game has expanded to all 48 U.S. lotteries, with Mississippi the last state to begin selling Powerball tickets in 2020.

The U.S. Virgin Islands joined in 2002, with Puerto Rico following suit in 2014. Washington, D.C., also participates.

The only states that do not have Powerball are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

The current Powerball jackpot stands at $58 million, with the next drawing on April 15.

The price of a Powerball ticket will remain at $2 in the U.S. So will the odds of winning the grand prize, which are 1 in 292,201,338.

But the addition of U.K. players buying tickets means that jackpots will grow more quickly, the AP reported.

“Players consistently tell us in survey after survey that faster growing Powerball jackpots is what they’d like to see,” Strawn said. “Not surprisingly, the higher the jackpots grow the more people play the game in a particular drawing. The more people play, the higher sales grow. The higher sales grow, the higher the jackpots get, the more people play.”

The largest payout in Powerball history was $2.04 billion, when a ticket was sold in California and was a winner in the Nov. 7, 2022, drawing.

According to the AP, EuroMillions, a lottery that is offered across nine European countries and is also operated in the U.K. by Allwyn, paid its biggest prize to a U.K. player in 2022, handing out $265 million.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.817 billion – Dec. 24, 2025 (One ticket from Arkansas).

$1.787 billion – Sept. 6, 2025 (Two tickets – one each from Missouri and Texas)

$1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets: One each from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 (One ticket from Oregon).

$1.080 billion – July 19, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$842.4 million – Jan. 1, 2024 (One ticket from Michigan).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

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