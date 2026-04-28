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Recall alert: 141K Kia Carnivals recalled over fuel leak

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Kia Carnival EX
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Kia has recalled 141,032 Carnival vehicles due to a fuel leak. (Jonathan Weiss/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kia America has recalled 141,032 Carnival vehicles because of a fuel leak.

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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the leak can occur at the connection between the fuel pipe and fuel rail.

Dealers will inspect and, as necessary, tighten the fuel pipe. They may also need to replace the pipe. The work will be done for free.

Owners will be notified starting June 2; they can also call Kia at 800-333-4542 for more information. The company’s internal recall number is SC368.

The vehicle identification numbers can also be searched on the NHTSA website.

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