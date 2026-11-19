The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of various tools, including angle locators, calculators and lighted portfolios because of a choking hazard.

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The agency said the items have button cell and coin batteries that can be accessed by children, posing an ingestion hazard. They also lack the warnings required by law.

In all, there were about 229,430 tools recalled, the CPSC said.

The following items are being recalled:

Custom Leather Craft — Lighted Portfolio — Model: L217 — UPC: 084298122170

— Model: L217 — UPC: 084298122170 Johnson Level & Tool — 12” Digital Angle Locator — Model: 1750-1200 — UPC: 049448501205

— Model: 1750-1200 — UPC: 049448501205 Johnson Level & Tool — Professional Magnetic Digital Angle Locator 2 Button — Model: 1886-0100 — UPC: 049448601004

— Model: 1886-0100 — UPC: 049448601004 Johnson Level & Tool — Professional Magnetic Digital Angle Locator 3 Button — Model: 1886-0200 — UPC: 049448602001

— Model: 1886-0200 — UPC: 049448602001 Johnson Level & Tool — 7” Digital Angle Locator and Ruler — Model: 1888-0700 — UPC: 049448807000

— Model: 1888-0700 — UPC: 049448807000 Johnson Level & Tool — 11” Digital Angle Locator and Ruler — Model: 1888-1100 — UPC: 049448811007

— Model: 1888-1100 — UPC: 049448811007 Johnson Level & Tool — Digital Caliper — Model: 1889-0600 — UPC: 049448906000

— Model: 1889-0600 — UPC: 049448906000 Johnson Level & Tool — 21” Digital Magnetic Level & Angle Locator with Dot Laser — Model: 40-6065 — UPC: 049448060658

— Model: 40-6065 — UPC: 049448060658 Johnson Level & Tool — Building Calculator — Model: CALC-1500 — UPC: 049448225217

They were sold at various stores, including Amazon, from February 2023 to November 2026, depending on the item.

If you have any of the recalled items, you should not use them and should place them where a child cannot access them. Then you should contact Hultafors Group North America for a refund. You’ll need to upload a photo of the item(s) to the company’s website and certify that it has been disposed of and will no longer be used.

Once verification is obtained, consumers will get a refund issued via Visa gift card, the CPSC said.

For more information, contact Hultafors Group North America by phone at 877-722-7026, by email or online.

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