Recall alert: 249K minifridges recalled due to fire hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 249,000 minifridges because they can catch fire.

The mini refrigerators made by AstroAI have an electrical switch that can short-circuit.

The model number of the recalled appliances is LY0204A and has serial numbers beginning with S/N and either 19, 20, 21, 2201, 2202 or 2203, which can be found either on the bottom or middle right part of the label.

The minifridge was sold on Amazon or Astroai.com from June 2019 to June 2022 for about $40, the CPSC said.

The CPSC said there have been at least 70 reports of the appliance smoking, burning, melting or catching fire. Two fires caused extensive damage totaling more than $360,000 for both cases.

If you have the fridge, you should stop using it, take a photo of it, showing the model and serial numbers and the word “Recalled” written in permanent marker. You can send the photo to the company either by email or through its website.

For more information, contact AstroAI at 877-278-7624 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday.

