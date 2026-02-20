Recall alert: 3.3M pounds of chicken fried rice sold at Trader Joe’s, other retailers recalled

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced a recall of millions of pounds of chicken fried rice that may be contaminated with glass.

The agency said Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., based in Portland, Oregon, recalled 3.37 million pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat, chicken fried rice produced between Sept. 8 and Nov. 17.

The rice was sold frozen under the label, “Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice with stir fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat and eggs.” It came in 20-oz. plastic bags with an establishment number P-18356 inside the USDA mark of inspection. They have best by dates of 9/8/2026 to 11/17/2026.

Other packages sold under the label “Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-style fried rice” was sold in Canada.

There had been four consumer complaints about glass found in the fried rice, but no confirmed cases of injuries.

If you have the recalled fried rice, you should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase, the FSIS said.

For more information, call Ajinomoto Foods North America at 855-742-5011 or contact the company by email.

The chicken fried rice was sold at Trader Joe’s locations nationwide, the agency said.

