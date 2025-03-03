Recall alert: 60K Volkswagens, Audis recalled; gear position may not display

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 60,000 Volkswagens and Audis after it was found that the instrument panel may not display what gear the vehicle is in.

The NHTSA said the recall affects some 2021 through 2023 ID.4 Volkswagens and 2022 through 2023 Audi Q4 e-Tron and Q4 e-Tron Sportsbacks.

Dealers will update the brake control unit software for free.

Owners will be alerted by mail after April 25 if their car was part of the recall, the NHTSA said.

If you have questions, you can contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298 and use the internal recall number 97H3. Audi’s internal number is 454R and the company can be reached at 800-253-2834.

©2025 Cox Media Group