Report: Phil Mickelson’s club membership revoked over alleged ‘inappropriate behavior’

Golf great Phil Mickelson’s golf membership was revoked from his longtime club in the San Diego area over accusations that the six-time major champion made unwanted physical contact with a female employee, according to a published report.

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Golf Digest, citing multiple unnamed sources “with knowledge of the matter,” said that the three-time Masters champion is no longer a member at The Farms Golf Club outside San Diego after a female club employee accused “Lefty” of inappropriate contact with her before a round of golf earlier this year.

The Farms, a club located in Rancho Santa Fe, California, confirmed to The Athletic that it revoked Mickelson’s membership.

Golf Digest said it verified the identity of the employee but was withholding her name to protect her privacy. The publication added that she declined to participate in the reporting of the story.

Exclusive: Phil Mickelson is no longer a member at The Farms Golf Club outside San Diego after a female club employee accused the six-time major champion of inappropriate contact with her before a round of golf earlier this spring.



Full story: https://t.co/mE2DWysEHu pic.twitter.com/m01DVYgg3n — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) June 11, 2026

Mickelson, 55, who announced in February he would step away from competition while tending to a family health matter, declined to comment about the allegation.

A spokesperson for Mickelson told Golf Digest in a statement that “Any misunderstanding has been cleared up. Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”

Golf Digest, citing multiple sources, said that Mickelson allegedly approached the employee at the clubhouse and made “nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact” with her.

The employee rejected his advances, the publication reported. As Mickelson returned to the course, the employee reported the incident to her supervisors.

After a review and investigation, club officials located Mickelson in the middle of one of his rounds and confronted him with the accusation.

Mickelson was told to leave the course, which he did before completing his round, Golf Digest reported.

The Farms issued a statement that was reported by Golf Digest and The Athletic, noting that the club “is committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct.”

“All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously,” club officials said. “Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.

“To protect the safety and privacy of our staff and members, we are unable to speak further on this matter. We appreciate your understanding.”

The alleged incident is the latest controversy involving Mickelson.

In 2016, he was a relief defendant in an insider trading scheme, The Associated Press reported. Mickelson was not criminally charged but agreed to repay almost $1 million he had made in one trade, according to the news organization.

A 2023 autobiography written by gambler Billy Walters claims that Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion over the last 30 years, the AP reported. Walters alleged that Mickelson placed 43 bets in one day in 2011 on major league baseball games and lost $143.500.

Mickelson won the Masters in 2004, 2006 and 2010. He was a two-time winner at the PGA Championship, winning for the first time in 2005 and becoming the oldest player to win a major when he captured a second title in 2021. He also won the British Open in 2013.

Although he has never won the U.S. Open, Mickelson has been runner-up six times.

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