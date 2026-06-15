Singer Oliver Tree presumed dead after helicopter crash in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO — Singer Oliver Tree is presumed dead after two helicopters collided in Brazil on Sunday, The Associated Press, USA Today and CNN Brazil reported. He was 32.

[ Read more trending news ]

The alternative performer, known for his bowl-cut-style bangs and songs such as “Life Goes On” and “When I’m Down,” was one of six passengers listed on board a helicopter that crashed into another helicopter in Rio de Janeiro, USA Today reported.

According to Rio de Janeiro’s Military Fire Department, one of the helicopters crashed in the parking lot of a car dealership, where several electric vehicles were parked, the AP reported. The sparked a fire that was extinguished.

Police said that they have been unable to identify the bodies that were involved in the crash, according to the news organization.

#OliverTree, the singer behind “Life Goes On” and “Alien Boy,” has died in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro at 32.https://t.co/awbtzXUuXX pic.twitter.com/Mdaxehtoor — Variety (@Variety) June 14, 2026

Tree spent the early part of his career producing dubstep and performing in the San Francisco area under the name “Tree,” Variety reported.

His first EP, “Demons,” was released in 2013, according to the entertainment news outlet.

USA Today reported that Tree performed in São Paulo on June 6 as part of his Love You Madly, Hate You Badly World’s First World Tour in support of his latest album, which was released on April 24.

His next scheduled tour stop was Lisbon on July 1.

He was next scheduled to perform in Lisbon on July 1, according to his website.

Two months ago, Tree made a surprise appearance during the first weekend of Coachella, USA Today reported.

The singer was born Oliver Tree Nickell and resided in Santa Cruz, California, USA Today reported. His 2021 song, “Life Goes On," was popular on TikTok and landed him on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it peaked at No. 71. "Miss You," from his 2023 album “Alone in a Crowd,” got to No. 84.

Argentine streaming channel Blender said that content creator Gaspar Prim Díaz -- who is also known as Gaspi -- was a passenger in one of the helicopters, according to The Associated Press.

According to Billboard, the other passengers were Lucas Vignale and Lucas Brito Chaves, along with pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac.

©2026 Cox Media Group