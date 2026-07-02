Social media influencer Nara Smith reveals 2-year-old daughter has cancer

Nara Smith, an internet influencer, content creator and model, announced on social media that her 2-year-old daughter was battling cancer.

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Smith, 24, known for her cooking and lifestyle videos, said in an Instagram post that her daughter, Whimsy Lou, was diagnosed with cancer late last year, “Today” reported.

“There is no easy way to say this or to talk about any of this,” said Smith, who did not specify what kind of cancer the child had or what stage it was at.

Smith said that she and her husband, model Lucky Blue Smith, chose to share the news after spending months focused on their daughter’s treatment, according to “Today.”

The couple share four children together: Whimsy, Rumble Honey, 5, Slim Easy, 4, and Fawnie Golden, who was born in 2025.

Lucky Blue Smith also has a daughter, Gravity, from a previous relationship.

According to the video, Smith said she remembered taking her daughter to the emergency room after noticing “something suspicious,” “Today” reported.

When she followed up with a visit to the family’s pediatrican, the doctor’s reaction gave her pause.

“I just remember him going really quiet and calm,” she said. “My heart dropped in that moment.

“I don’t know whether it was my gut telling me something or just a mom’s intuition, but the first thing that I felt was she has cancer.”

Smith’s instincts were correct.

Whimsy would later be put through a battery of X-rays, ultrasounds and a biopsy before receiving her cancer diagnosis, “Today” reported. Doctors told the family that the disease had spread and that the girl would need to begin chemotherapy “immediately.”

According to USA Today, Nara Smith is known as one of social media’s top "trad wife" creators. The term is often used to describe social media influencers who share content about family and homemaking, according to the newspaper.

She has more than 16 million followers across Instagram and TikTok.

“Processing this and navigating all of this as a family has been really hard,” Nara Smith said, according to USA Today.

In her video, Smith said she decided to publicize her daughter’s condition to help others come to grips with similar diagnoses.

“Throughout all of this I’ve been on a plethora of forums, social media, also talked to parents and family in the hospital, and all of that combined really brought me a lot of comfort and alleviated the feeling of loneliness for me,” she said. “We wanted to share this to hopefully bring someone else that comfort or even incentivize you to go get something checked out that you’ve been avoiding.

“I hope that by sharing this I can bring someone else a little bit of comfort and make you feel less alone in your journey and whatever way that may be.”

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