NEW ORLEANS — The National Transportation Safety Board said that a tanker’s steering system failed before it crashed into a riverboat in New Orleans.

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The federal agency said in its preliminary findings that the failure kept the rudder in a position that sent the ship on a path to crash into the riverboat, The Associated Press reported.

It is not known what caused the failure.

“It could be many different things,” accident investigator Bart Barnum said. “That is something that we’re investigating very closely.”

The crash sent passengers, crew, and two police officers into the Mississippi River, the AP reported. Thirty-two people were taken to the hospital, but none of the injuries were listed as critical. Six were still in the hospital as of Sunday.

Almost 200 people were on the American Heritage riverboat, ABC News reported. All were accounted for, with New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno calling it the “miracle on the Mississippi.”

The riverboat capsized in 22 minutes, NTSB Member John DeLeeuw said.

“The passengers began disembarking from the ship after that collision. But while that was happening, the riverboat began to sink, and then eventually, the riverboat toppled over and flipped,” Moreno said, according to ABC News. “Now, when that occurred, we started to have people in the water.”

The Port of New Orleans filed a federal lawsuit claiming the tanker caused at least $1 million in damage to the terminal, the AP reported.

The tanker was removed from the site of the crash by Saturday afternoon, but U.S. Coast Guard Captain Melanie Burnham said it will be weeks before the riverboat is removed, ABC News reported.

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