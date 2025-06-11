Television soap opera doctor Chris Robinson dies at age 86

The actor who famously said, “I’m not a doctor, but I do play one on TV” has died.

Chris Robinson was 86 years old.

His death was announced by “Just for a Week” co-star MJ Allen, who said Robinson died at his ranch near Sedona, Arizona, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He died June 9 of heart failure in his sleep, according to Deadline.

Robinson was best known for his role on “General Hospital,” where he played Dr. Rick Webber for more than 1030 episodes.

He also appeared on the soap opera, “The Bold and the Beautiful” as Jack Hamilton in 245 episodes, according to IMDB.

Robinson was a World War II bomber pilot on “12 O’Clock High.”

His roles on “General Hospital” and “The Young Doctors” helped inspire the infamous line “I’m not a doctor, but I do play one on TV,” made popular in Vicks Formula 44 cough syrup ads.

He was replaced on the commercial after tax-evasion allegations resulted in his replacement by another television doctor, Peter Bergman, Deadline reported.

Robinson was born in November 1938 in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His first role was uncredited in “The Midnight Story,” which starred Tony Curtis. A couple of bit parts then led to guest stars on shows like “Colt .45″ “The Donna Reed Show” and “Sea Hunt” among others, according to IMDB.

He was also a writer and director while still acting in films such as “The Great Balloon Race” and “The Intruder,” the latter of which was never released.

