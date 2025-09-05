‘This Is How We Do It’ singer Montell Jordan says prostate cancer returned

A year after being diagnosed with prostate cancer and having his prostate removed, Montell Jordan said the cancer has returned.

Jordan is known for his 1995 hit song “This Is How We Do It.”

He told the “Today” show “I always imagined I would be telling my prostate cancer story from the other side of prostate cancer because I had a radical prostatectomy surgery. My prostate was removed. There were clear margins. Close to a year post-prostatectomy, I still need to go back and have additional treatments because it’s (been) detected that there is still cancer.”

He was first diagnosed in 2024 when a routine test detected elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels.

Jordan said it was alarming to be diagnosed with Stage 1, but that he was hopeful that it was found early.

“Early detection is the thing that allows me to have a choice to treat (my cancer) and live and to continue giving myself the best quality of life possible,” he said.

A biopsy indicated that the cancer was more aggressive than originally thought, so it was upgraded to Stage 2.

Nine months after his surgery, he was still undergoing regular checkups, and doctors found “tiny amounts” of cancer in his lymph nodes and the prostate bed where his prostate once was, the “Today” show reported.

He will have to undergo radiation to eradicate the cancer and take hormone blockers to prevent the cells from growing.

He is also hopeful that he will be able to get past this latest health challenge.

“I’ve already had a fantastic quality of life even following my prostate removal, and so I believe that even after this next treatment that I have to do, it will eradicate the cancer from my body and still have a great quality of life moving forward.”

To help bring awareness to regular prostate cancer screening for Black men, Jordan is working with the nonprofit ZERO Prostate Cancer. He is also working on the documentary “Sustain,” which focuses on his health challenges will premiere next year, People magazine reported.

Black men are 1.7 times more likely to develop prostate cancer and are two times more likely to die, according to the nonprofit. September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

He also has a message for those who may get a similar diagnosis.

“I’m trying to give a template for people that get diagnosed with this to ... know they have options available to them,” Jordan told “Today.”

he added. “I never knew there was such a thing as being a two-time cancer survivor, so that’s the journey that I’m on right now.”

