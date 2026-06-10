‘X-Men’ actor Tyler Mane shares rare breast cancer diagnosis

Former wrestler-turned-actor Tyler Mane has shared that he has breast cancer and is undergoing treatment.

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Mane, who played Sabertooth in the first “X-Men” film and reprised the role in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” said on social media he is undergoing chemotherapy.

He said he is going public with the diagnosis because only about 1% of men develop breast cancer and it is caught in the later stages.

“I’ll be honest, my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean it’s kind of embarrassing. But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advance stages BECAUSE it’s not talked about and not looked for. In fact, my doctors all dismissed it and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early,” he said in the Instagram post.

NBC News reported that typically, men develop either invasive ductal carcinoma or ductal carcinoma in situ.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said ductal carcinoma in situ is when cancer cells line the ducts, but have not spread to other tissue. Invasive means it starts in the ducts and spreads into the surrounding tissue.

In addition to playing Sabertooth, he also appeared in “Troy,” “Doom Patrol” and as Michael Myers in Rob Zombie’s “Halloween” films, Variety reported.

Mane is a Saskatoon native who played semi-pro football before finding himself in a wrestling ring as part of the WCW and UWF, entertaining crowds from 1986 to 1999. He was known as “Big Sky” and wrestled with partner Kevin Nash, who went by “Nitron," according to his biography on his production company, Mane Entertainment.

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