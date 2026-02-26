News

Walmart-label cottage cheeses taken off shelves over lack of pasteurization

By Ben Fridkis
Cottage Cheese Recall Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration
Saputo Cheese USA Inc. (SUSA or Saputo) is voluntarily recalling select cottage cheese products produced by SUSA due to the possibility of liquid dairy ingredients used in the items not being fully pasteurized according to state regulatory standards. While no illnesses or hospitalizations associated with the recalled products have been reported to date, consuming products that are not fully pasteurized can pose a significant health risk, especially to the young and elderly or immunocompromised individuals.

Photo courtesy: Food and Drug Administration

The issue was discovered during pasteurizer troubleshooting exercises conducted by SUSA in conjunction with the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

The affected products were sold under the Great Value label and were distributed to Walmart stores and distribution centers in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming between February 17 and February 20, 2026, and include:

Product NamePackaging Type & SizeUPCExpiration Dates
Great Value Fat Free Small Curd Cottage Cheese – 0% Milkfat24 oz. container078742373393BEST IF USED BY APR-01-26BEST IF USED BY APR-03-26
Great Value Lowfat Small CurdCottage Cheese – 2% Milkfat24 oz. container078742116730BEST IF USED BY APR-01-26BEST IF USED BY APR-02-26BEST IF USED BY APR-03-26
Great Value Small Curd CottageCheese – 4% milkfat minimum16 oz. container078742372358BEST IF USED BY APR-02-26
24 oz. container078742372365BEST IF USED BY APR-02-26BEST IF USED BY APR-03-26
3 lb. container078742147970BEST IF USED BY APR-01-26BEST IF USED BY APR-02-26

All products were sold in white plastic tubs with white lids. The “Best By’ dates are located on the side of the lids.

The impacted pasteurizer was returned to normal function and was verified and sealed by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. No other products produced in the facility were affected.

Customers who purchased the affected products should not consume them and either dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, contact Saputo at 1-888-587-2423 from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT.

