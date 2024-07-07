Washington County Sheriff’s K-9 Helps Nab Alleged Meth Suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A Vernon, Florida man is under arrest, facing several charges after police say they found a firearm, “smoking devices,” and a clear plastic bag “containing a crystalized substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine” after a traffic stop on Saturday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says a deputy stopped the vehicle being driven by 32-year-old Jess Charles Piechowiak on Spoolmill Road in Vernon on July 6, 2024. According to a written release the WCSO says that the deputy smelled the odor of narcotics and requested the services of a K-9. After the canine gave a positive alert deputies searched the vehicle.

Jesse Charles Piechowiak Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office (Florida) July 2024 Jesse Charles Piechowiak Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office (Florida) July 2024 (Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office (Florida) July 2024)

Piechowiak was arrested and brought to the Washington County Jail. He is charged with the following:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Information on a pending court date has not been released as of the time of this posting.

Police are asking anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at: (850) 638.6111. Anonymous calls may also be made by calling: (850) 638. TIPS (8477) or via e-mail at: tips@wcso.us.

[NOTE: This post is based largely on information provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Readers are reminded that all suspects are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

















©2024 Cox Media Group