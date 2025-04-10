‘We want people to know exactly what they’re getting’: New hemp regulations clear the Florida Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Regulations on high-THC hemp products would get a lot stricter under legislation approved by the Florida Senate this week.

Whether it’s gummies, flower or even beverages, intoxicating hemp products have exploded in popularity in recent years and can be found just about anywhere, including gas stations and grocery stores.

Many of the products contain high concentrations of THC and THC derivatives that have sent thousands of people to the hospital, including children.

But the bill approved by the Florida Senate would cap THC content at 5 milligrams per serving and prohibit THC derivatives like Delta 8 & 10 in hemp products.

“When you’re pulling something from this cannabis plant and you’re synthesizing it, it’s not cannabis anymore. It’s something else. It’s a concentrated element that’s been added that the consumer does not know about,” said Senate Co-Sponsor Tracie Davis (D-Jacksonville).

Senator Davis explained the legislation is primarily focused on consumer safety.

It restricts hemp product advertising and packaging so they can’t appeal to children.

The bill also prohibits the sale of hemp within 500 feet of a school, daycare, gas station or other licensed hemp retailer.

When it comes to hemp beverages, the products could only be sold by retailers with a liquor license, ensuring they won’t appear on grocery store shelves.

“We definitely don’t want these products marketed in a way that they’re continuing to entice our children. And we know that’s what they’re doing. The packages look like Jolly Rancher packages and things like that, and we just cannot do that,” said Davis.

But most importantly, Davis noted the bill requires hemp products to be tested the same way medical marijuana is tested in the state.

“We want people to know exactly what they’re getting. We want this to be a natural product coming from the cannabis plant and with that, it is a product that is safe for the consumer,” said Davis.

The House version of the bill still has two more committee stops before it will be ready for a floor vote.

The Florida Legislature passed a very similar bill last year, but the Governor vetoed it.

Davis said this year’s effort directly addresses the concerns he raised last year.

