Weather: Duval County Emergency Operations Center Partially Activated

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As forecasters expect Tropical Depression 4 to become Tropical Storm Debby as it nears Florida’s Gulf Coast, Duval County has partially activated its Emergency Operations Center.

Weather Map Tropical Storm Photo Credit: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration 08032024 1412

In a written release the agency said this allows coordinators “to bring together key agencies and personnel to streamline communication, ensure rapid deployment of resources, and address any needs quickly.”

Drainage systems are being cleared in low-lying areas, and officials are asking homeowners to drains, gutters, and assess property for any items that need to be cleared in advance of possible pooling water and high winds.

As of this posting there are currently no planned evacuation orders or schedule changes for the City of Jacksonville’s offices, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, or Duval County Public Schools.

Jacksonville’s City Rescue Mission (CRM) is increasing its overnight capacity and extending its hours for those in need of shelter during the expected weather event.

In a release sent this afternoon CRM Executive Director Paul Stasi says, “It is important to us to provide a safe place for our community’s most vulnerable during this inclement weather event. We want to be sure everyone is safe during this storm, so we are extending our shelter hours.”

Guests in need of shelter can check in to the City Rescue Mission’s New Life Inn located at:

234 West State Street in Jacksonville beginning at 11:00am on Sunday, August 4th through Monday, August 5th, 2024. The center says guests will receive a hot meal and will be offered access to showers and clean clothing during the storm.

