Ronaldinho says 'let the magic begin' after signing with Italian Serie C club Ravenna at age 46

MIAMI — Brazil great Ronaldinho has signed with Italian Serie C club Ravenna at age 46, more than a decade after retiring.

“I cannot wait to dance with the ball,” Ronaldinho said. “Football has always been joyful for me, and I’m excited to bring that spirit to Ravenna. Let the magic begin!”

The Ravenna club is run by Ignazio Cipriani of the Cipriani restaurant brand.

“(Ronaldinho) was my idol growing up,” Cipriani said at a presentation in Miami. “I hope his involvement inspires a new generation of supporters to fall in love with Ravenna.”

Ronaldinho last played professionally for Fluminense in 2015. It will mark his second spell in Italy after featuring for AC Milan from 2008-11. He won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Ballon d’Or in 2005.

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