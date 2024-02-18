Wet and chilly finish to the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking more rain and cool weather in our area to finish off the weekend.

On Sunday morning, Action News Jax’s First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is seeing some widespread showers that continue this morning across northeast Florida, with drier air working into southeast Georgia.

Rain totals so far have been between 0.75″ and 1.5″.

Additional rain today will bring another half inch to an inch of rain.

Showers will continue through the early afternoon and gradually end from north to south this afternoon/tonight.

It will be a chilly day with highs in the 50s everywhere.

Wind gusts along the coast increase to above 20 mph this afternoon creating a high risk of rip currents.

Sunshine returns Monday with a chilly start in the low 40s.

TODAY: Chilly rain. HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Light showers ending with clearing after midnight. LOW: 43

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. 43/63

TUESDAY: Inland AM frost. Mostly sunny. 38/66

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 39/70

THURSDAY: Sunny. 43/75

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 55/74

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 46/65

