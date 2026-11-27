WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The final vote count in New Zealand's election published Friday showed neither the right-wing incumbents nor the left-wing opposition bloc won enough seats in Parliament to form a majority government, leaving the prospect of lengthy and fraught negotiations to break the deadlock.

The election on Nov. 7 was the tightest vote in years, and the conservative bloc finished the night with a wafer-thin majority. But after counting of 400,000 so-called special votes, including those cast by New Zealanders living abroad, the Electoral Commission said Friday that the main center-right party National, led by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, had lost two seats, finishing with 40.

That left the right-wing parties with a collective 65 seats in a 130-seat Parliament, with 66 needed for a majority government. The left-wing opposition, led by the Labour party’s Chris Hipkins, won 58 seats, up by one from election night. Labour itself won 36 of those seats, unchanged from election night.

The figures leave a new entrant to parliament, the Opportunity party — a centrist group that won seven seats, as the deciders of what the shape of the next government will be. While their seven seats wouldn’t apparently be enough to propel the left to power, Luxon and his right-wing government partners face lengthy negotiations with Opportunity to form a governing deal.

Opportunity, led by 38-year-old business consultant and political newcomer Qiulae Wong, is unaligned with either bloc and Wong has said she could work with either side to form a government. Wong’s pledges of evidence-based centrism and an end to partisan bickering appeared to have appealed to voters, who delivered a stinging rebuke with the result to the major parties, National and Labour, which have long dominated New Zealand politics.

The final count showed more support for minor parties on the ideological flanks than before. A total of 2.8 million votes were cast.

Among the right-wing parties that have traditionally supported National, libertarian ACT won 13 seats and populist NZ First won 12. Among Labour’s support parties, the left-leaning Greens won 17 seats — up one from election night — and Te Pati Māori, an Indigenous rights group, won five.

New Zealanders cast two votes in elections, one for their preferred political party and another for their choice of local representative. The country has only one house of parliament, and no states, which means that central government has ultimate sway over the country’s direction.

Both Labour and National secured less than 30% of the preferred party vote, considered a punishing result for both. At the final count, National won 28.35% and Labour 29.88%.

National, however, secured more seats in Parliament because more of its candidates won local races. Now Luxon and his party face a grueling negotiation period as they attempt to form a four-way government including Wong’s lawmakers.

Luxon vehemently ruled out working with Opportunity before the election. The new party’s five so-called “bottom line” policies include stronger measures on climate change and an end to bottom-trawling fisheries — both in direct opposition to the stances of NZ First and ACT.

If a government can’t be formed, New Zealand could face a fresh vote. Negotiations hadn’t started before Friday’s final result because the close finish on election night prompted party leaders to wait for the confirmed totals.

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