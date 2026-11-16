Houthis accuse Saudi Arabia of strikes that killed 3 including a child, and other Mideast news

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels blamed Saudi Arabia on Monday for two strikes that killed three people in Houthi-controlled Yemen. The Saudi government did not immediately comment.

Iran said Monday that three oil tankers caught fire when they struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

And Israel's military said it struck an arms shipment from Syria intended to reach Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Monday. Read our full coverage here.

Houthis say strikes killed 3 people in Yemen

Houthi health authorities said Monday that three Yemenis, including a child, were killed in two separate strikes in areas controlled by the Iran-backed rebels.

The child was killed in a drone strike on a house in the al-Sarar quarter of the capital, Sanaa, that also wounded seven others, Health Ministry spokesperson Anees al-Asbahi said.

Separate airstrikes Monday morning hit a private fuel station, killing two people and wounding eight in Harf Sufian district in Omran province, 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Sanaa, al-Asbahi said.

Al-Asbahi blamed Saudi Arabia, which made no immediate comment.

The Houthis and the Saudis began fighting again in July, shattering a 2022 ceasefire that had largely stopped clashes in Yemen’s civil war.

Iran says 3 oil tankers hit naval mines

Iran's state TV said three oil tankers caught fire overnight and early morning Monday after hitting naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Quoting the naval arm of the Revolutionary Guard and the army, the report warned shipping companies that a U.S.-supported route remains dangerous because of mines. The report offered no details on possible casualties or which flags the tankers were sailing under.

Mines have damaged six oil tankers since Sunday and pollution has affected the strait's coastlines, according to the Revolutionary Guard's navy.

Separately, a projectile struck a tanker attempting to transit through the strait, starting a fire in the engine room, but no casualties were reported, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization said.

The waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil and gas supply transits in peacetime has become the focal point of the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Israel says it struck a weapons shipment from Syria to Lebanon

The Israeli military said it struck a shipment of weapons intended for Hezbollah on Monday near the village of Janta in northeastern Lebanon close to the border with Syria. It was the first time in months the Israeli military said it struck an area deep inside Lebanon.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported no casualties from the airstrike in the eastern Baalbek region.

The latest Israel-Hezbollah war ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire on June 20. But the Israeli military, which occupies dozens of towns and villages in southern Lebanon, has carried out detonations and airstrikes in the areas close to Israel’s borders.

EU sanctions social media outlet over Hamas fundraising allegations

The European Union announced new sanctions on a Gaza social media outlet and its founder on Monday over alleged fundraising for militant groups.

For soliciting funds for Hamas, both Gaza Now and its 34-year-old founder Mustafa Ayash will have their EU assets frozen.

Ayash, who has refugee status in Austria, will be banned from travel within the 27-nation EU. The outlet has over 470,000 followers on X and was sanctioned by the United States in 2024.

Israel police probe election day arrests based on Netanyahu staffer's tip

Israeli police announced an internal probe Monday into their handling of allegations of voter fraud during last month’s elections.

The announcement follows reports that a top aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tipped off police about possible voter bribing in the Arab sector, leading to the arrests of seven men on suspicion of buying votes for an Arab-led party. All were released for lack of evidence.

The police commissioner said the investigation will look into allegations in the Israeli media that police improperly made the arrests based on faulty intelligence.

Netanyahu has repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that the election was “stolen” by Arab voters after his parliamentary bloc lost its majority.

Israel's election commission found " no evidence of irregularities " affecting the results, but the domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet is still investigating claims of foreign interference.

US ambassador says UN force in Lebanon to continue mission after term expires

United Nations ambassador Mike Waltz told reporters in Beirut after talks with Lebanese leaders on Monday that the U.S. and France are working to reach a consensus in the U.N. Security Council about the future of the U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon. Walz said the force will will continue with some modifications after its current mandate ends at the end of the year.

Waltz, who met with Lebanon's president, parliament speaker and prime minister, said Lebanese sovereignty must be fully restored. He said the militant Hezbollah group must disarm, saying no country should have “two armies.”

Saudi Arabia executes 2 people including an activist

The European Saudi Organization for Human Rights identified the two men on Monday as Jawad Abdullah Qureiris and Fadel Hassan al-Safwani. They were executed Saturday in the Eastern Province.

Al-Safwani, the activist, helped organize protests in the eastern city of Qatif calling for civil rights and the release of detainees. Qureiris was 16 when he took part in the protests. Both were detained in 2020 and were among 210 people executed in Saudi Arabia so far this year, according to the rights group.

Bahrain sentences Shiite clerics to life imprisonment

Bahrain on Monday sentenced dozens of Shiite clerics to life in prison over terrorism-related charges. Rights groups said the mass trial was marred by allegations of torture and violations of due process.

The Bahrain High Criminal Court sentenced 64 defendants to life imprisonment and five others each received 15 years in prison, according to the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy.

The defendants were convicted of various charges including establishing a terrorist group with the aim of overthrowing the government. They also were convicted of promoting Iran’s style of governance, known as “the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist.” One defendant was accused of espionage for Iran, the rights group said.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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