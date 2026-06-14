Palestinian death toll in Gaza tops 73,000, officials say, as Israel strikes despite ceasefire

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Gaza’s Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 73,000.

The updated toll on Sunday came as Israel has continued to strike despite a fragile ceasefire deal reached in October.

Confirmation came from Zaher al-Waheidi, head of the ministry’s records department, and Hamza Salem from the ministry’s public relations department.

The total number of deaths since the beginning of the war is now 73,001.

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