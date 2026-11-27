KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed frustration with the U.S. stance toward Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in the latest sign of deepening tension between Kyiv and Washington just as a question mark appears over Europe's future financial commitments to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said in an interview with the BBC broadcast Friday that he wants the U.S. to apply more pressure on Putin to stop his invasion of Ukraine, which began almost five years ago and grinds on despite President Donald Trump's efforts to broker a peace deal.

The Ukrainian president described Trump calling Putin "my friend" at a recent summit in China as "strange" because the Russian leader is "an aggressor and a killer."

“He can’t be a friend,” Zelenskyy told the British broadcaster in Kyiv, likening it to Adolf Hitler being viewed as a friend in World War II.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. The Trump administration, meanwhile, has imposed sweeping sanctions on the court as part of its campaign to dismantle the tribunal over investigations into the U.S. and its allies including Israel.

Zelenskyy’s comments were broadcast a day after Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and a U.S. envoy trying to mediate an end to the war, complimented Putin on being a “grandmaster” of politics and weeks after Kushner’s partner in peace efforts, Steve Witkoff, described Putin as a “humanitarian.”

Moscow's invasion has killed hundreds of thousands of troops and thousands of Ukrainian civilians. It also brought heavy sanctions on Russia and diplomatically isolated Putin in the West before Trump resumed relations.

At the same time, Zelenskyy has complained that the Pentagon is not delivering to Ukraine paid-for Patriot missiles that could stop Russia's ballistic missiles and that SpaceX's military-grade version of the Starlink satellite internet service, which is the backbone of Ukraine's drone operations and communication, isn't working properly.

Europe has in the past vowed to stay the course in helping Ukraine fend off Russia's invasion. But European Union leaders on Thursday failed to reach consensus after fraught talks over a new $49 billion loan for Ukraine's economic and military needs next year.

Elections in the EU over the next 12 months could amplify the influence of parties reluctant to send more money to Ukraine and may fray the continent’s support.

Ukraine's top diplomat looks to allay concerns over Libya strike

Ukraine is determined to keep fighting for its independence, Kyiv officials say, and has launched daring attacks against Russian assets.

A recent strike on a Russian navy vessel docked at a port in Libya, however, raised alarm in Europe and Washington that the war could spread and engulf other countries.

In an apparent attempt to defuse tensions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he held a phone call with Libyan Foreign Minister Al-Taher Al-Baour, informing him that Ukraine had no intentions of drawing Libya into the war.

Sybiha said in comments posted on X late Thursday that he reaffirmed Kyiv’s support for Libya’s sovereignty and efforts to reunify the country.

Russia launched nearly 300 aerial attacks a week in November

The grinding aerial bombardment between Russia and Ukraine has escalated recently.

Russia launched close to 300 aerial attacks a week through Nov. 20 on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, or ACLED, that tracks violence.

Zelenskyy warned Thursday that a major Russian attack is looming.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 110 of 155 Russian drones launched overnight Friday, including 51 jet-powered Shahed-type drones, according to the Ukrainian air force. Hits were recorded at 27 locations across Ukraine, it said.

The attacks targeted railway infrastructure, energy facilities, civilian businesses and residential buildings across nine Ukrainian regions, killing at least one person and wounding at least six, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that its forces overnight intercepted 318 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions and illegally annexed Crimea.

Residents of St. Petersburg reported explosions in eight districts of the city, the Russian online news outlet Astra said.

Officials reported that Ukraine’s attacks killed at least two people and wounded six others.

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Morton reported from London. Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, contributed to this story.

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