Jacksonville Sharks to face off against Quad City Steamwheelers on Saturday night

The Jacksonville Sharks (3-1) hit the road this Saturday for a key Eastern Conference matchup against the unbeaten Quad City Steamwheelers (4-0).

Kickoff is set for 8:05 p.m. EST at Vibrant Arena in Moline, IL.

Jacksonville is looking to bounce back after a tough 42-35 home loss to the Massachusetts Pirates last week.

This game has early playoff implications, with first place in the Eastern Conference on the line.

Jacksonville will need to play smart, fast, and focused football to hand Quad City its first loss of the season.

Tune in to the game on the IFL Network and cheer on your Jacksonville Sharks from home.

Want to watch with fellow fans?

Join the official Sharks Watch Party at Al’s Pizza (Baymeadows location) this Saturday at 8 PM. Al’s Pizza will be staying open late to host the watch party. Enjoy $3 draft beers and wine, plus a special BOGO pizza deal if the Sharks kicker hits five extra points during the game. Bring the whole family, grab some drinks, and get loud as fans cheer on the Sharks together!

