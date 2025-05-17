WATCH LIVE AT 7:05 P.M.: Jacksonville Sharks play Fishers Freight at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

The Jacksonville Sharks (4-2) take on Fishers Freight (2-4) on Saturday night for a key Eastern Conference matchup at home.

Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. EST at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Jacksonville is looking to continue the momentum after a win over the Iowa Barnstormers last week.

The Sharks are in the middle of the pack record-wise in the Indoor Football League’s Eastern Conference.

A win over the Freight would help move the Sharks up in the conference.

You can watch the game on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 stream.

It’s part of the partnership between the Jacksonville Sharks and Cox Media Group’s streaming network partnership for the 15th season of Sharks football in Jacksonville.

The partnership will feature all home games airing live on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network and the weekly airing of Shark Bites on the network.

