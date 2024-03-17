Local

Spotted at THE PLAYERS Championship: Jags QB Trevor Lawrence, Jags superfan Asher Grodman

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Among those attending the sought-out event, Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Tight end Evan Engram, Wide Receiver Christian Kirk, Offensive Lineman Walker Little, and one of the newest additions to the offense, Wide Receiver Gabe Davis.



PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Every year, THE PLAYERS Championship is known to bring out the PGA Tour’s top golfers, and with it comes more than hundreds of thousands of fans over the six days.

For the first time since pre-pandemic, the Tournament announced a sold-out crowd on Saturday during its 50th Anniversary of the event.

Among those attending the sought-out event were Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence, tight end Evan Engram, wide receiver Christian Kirk, offensive lineman Walker Little, and one of the newest additions to the offense, wide receiver Gabe Davis.

Fresh off of signing his contract, Davis was just one of the big names the Jags brought in during Free Agency.

Another celebrity sighting was Asher Grodman, the actor from the hit CBS show “Ghosts.” You can watch Ghosts at 8:30 pm on CBS47. Grodman joined the Brent & Austen show during Round Two to talk about the moves the front office made.

