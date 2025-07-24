WATCH Action Sports Jax’s Storytellers of the 904: NFL’s first full-time Black punter Greg Coleman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s a chance Greg Coleman is one of the most underrated athletes to ever come out of Jacksonville.

Coleman made history as a Black punter in the NFL and turned in an illustrious career that now includes being a member of seven different Hall of Fames.

After his playing career, Coleman was a long time analyst for the Minnesota Vikings and he has written a book as well.

While Coleman is known in the football world, he was a heck of a baseball player and track and field star too. He currently serves as the Executive Director of the Bob Hayes Invitational.

Join Brent Martineau and Greg Coleman in this edition of Storytellers of the 904.

