WATCH Action Sports Jax’s Storytellers of the 904: Our very own Dan Hicken

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action Sports Jax's Storytellers of the 904: Our very own Dan Hicken
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The self-proclaimed media mogul might have made history in 2025.

Dan Hicken has now been on TV in Jacksonville for 40 years, and the belief is he’s the only sportscaster in TV history to do that.

Dan’s tenure has included a stop at all three local TV stations, but there’s debate if one of the stops actually counted.

Join Brent Martineau and Dan Hicken on this episode of Storytellers of the 904 to learn more about how Hicken got to Jacksonville and when he might hang up the microphone ... and the white sneakers.

