LATROBE, Pa. — Donald “Doc” Giffin, who left his job as PGA Tour press secretary to become the personal assistant to Arnold Palmer for more than 50 years, died Saturday, his daughter said. He was 98.

Giffin worked briefly for United Press International before serving in the Korean War. He was a copy editor for the Pittsburgh Press when he took a job as press secretary for the tournament division of the PGA in 1962, as Palmer was in the midst of energizing the golf world.

Palmer hired him as his personal assistant in 1966. Giffin handled all of Palmer's affairs behind the scenes as a media liaison, speech writer and schedule keeper. He was at Palmer's side at Latrobe Country Club and at Bay Hill Lodge in Orlando, Florida, until Palmer died in September 2016.

Six months later, the press tent at Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational was named "Doc Giffin Media Center."

“I’m thrilled — overwhelmed, really," Giffin said upon hearing the news in March 2017. "The media center has been my life, not only with Arnold but as press secretary for the tour before that and as a newspaper guy.”

Palmer recalled watching the industrious Giffin during the 1962 playoff at the Masters, which Palmer won in a three-way playoff over Gary Player and Dow Finsterwald for his third green jacket.

“His job that Monday was to phone in the hole-by-hole action on the course to the crowded press room, where wire service reporters and writers sat poised on deadline,” Palmer wrote in his autobiography, “A Golfer's Life.”

It was four years later when Palmer spotted Griffin in the grill room at Florida Citrus Open, at a time when Palmer was getting overwhelmed by demands on his time.

“What I really needed was, in effect, a traveling secretary and somebody to run my home office, and Doc Giffin was the man I wanted to do it,” Palmer wrote. “I count that as one of the wisest choices I ever made.”

Giffin was a popular figure, not only as a conduit to Palmer but as a former newspaperman who built relationships over more than a half-century in golf. Even in Palmer's later years, Giffin would host media who came to Latrobe to see Palmer's massive shop where he worked on golf clubs, a lobby and office with framed letters on the walls from presidents and kings.

If Palmer was in town, Giffin would let him know so he could come down and greet them.

“Doc played an immense role in building the legend of Arnold Palmer,” Alistair Johnston, former chairman of Arnold Palmer Enterprises, said in an interview with Kingdom magazine.

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