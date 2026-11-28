ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves bolstered their rotation on Saturday by signing free-agent right-hander Tyler Mahle to a $40 million, two-year contract.

Mahle is set to earn $20 million in each of the 2027 and 2028 seasons and has agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

The 32-year-old Mahle was an important trade-deadline acquisition for the Braves in 2026. The Braves sent right-hander Anthony Molina to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Mahle on Aug. 2.

Mahle was 4-1 with a 1.99 ERA in nine starts for the Braves. Atlanta was 6-3 in Mahle's nine starts, and his ERA with the Braves ranked seventh in the majors among qualified pitchers in that nine-game span.

Mahle posted a 1.35 ERA in two postseason starts, allowing two earned runs in 13 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts.

Before the trade, Mahle was 3-9 with a 5.14 ERA in 18 games with the Giants. Overall, he finished with a 7-10 record and 3.99 ERA.

Mahle, who made his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2017, has a 46-56 record and 4.05 ERA in 10 seasons. He has started in 168 of his 169 career games with the Reds, Minnesota, Texas, San Francisco and Atlanta.

In their other major offseason move on Nov. 12, the Braves signed right-handed relief pitcher Evan Phillips to a three-year, $35 million contract.

___

[ See AP’s full MLB coverage here ]

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.