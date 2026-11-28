MANSFIELD, Texas — Evelyne Viens scored a pair of goals and Canada secured a spot at the 2027 Women's World Cup with a 4-0 victory over Panama on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF W Championship.

Shelina Zadorsky and Anabelle Chukwu also scored for Canada, which will face either Mexico or Haiti at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium in the semifinals on Tuesday.

“I'm relieved that we had that first checked box of this hopefully trophy-winning tournament. But it's a massive first step for us," said Canada defender Janine Sonis, who had two assists. "We've been waiting two years for this moment, playing a lot of friendlies. So it feels good to play a game where there was something on the line, and just really, really proud of the group for getting this done.”

The four W Championship quarterfinal winners all qualify for next year's World Cup in Brazil. On Friday, the United States secured a berth with a 7-0 victory over El Salvador, and Jamaica punched a ticket with a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica.

Panama and the other losing teams in the quarterfinals will play for the confederation’s two spots in the intercontinental playoffs.

In addition to a spot in the World Cup, Canada also secured a 2028 Olympic berth. The top three finishers in the W Championship qualify for the Los Angeles Games. Because the United States has already qualified as hosts, that means that Canada and Jamaica earned berths as semifinalists.

Canada, ranked No. 9 in the world, had a disappointing finish at the 2023 World Cup, when the team was eliminated in the group stage. The nation's best finishes at the World Cup include fourth place in 2003, and a quarterfinal berth in the 2015 edition, which Canada hosted.

“I think what today has enabled us to do is now to really start planning,” Canada coach Casey Stoney said. “We've got seven months to the next World Cup and then obviously we've qualified for the Olympics, too. So now we need to start the planning phases.”

Panama, ranked No. 45, was vying for a second World Cup appearance. In 2023, the squad was eliminated in the group stage.

Panama was playing without the team's top scorer, Marta Cox, who plays professionally in Turkey. She has a meniscus injury and was ruled out of the tournament.

Canada went up in the 13th minute when Zadorsky leaped onto a cross from Sonis and slammed it to the far post.

Sonis was named the National Women's Soccer League defender of the year this season playing for the Denver Summit. She had a second assist on Viens' goal in first-half stoppage time to make it 2-0 at the break.

Viens ran through the Panama defensive line to score her second goal in the 62nd minute, giving Canada a 3-0 lead. Chukwu capped scoring for Canada with a long strike from outside the box in the 83rd minute.

Panama was hurt in the 22nd minute when captain Katherine Castillo had to leave the match because of what appeared to be an arm injury.

Zadorsky, who plays for AFC Toronto in Canada's domestic women's league, injured her right leg and was subbed off in the 74th minute.

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