Sports

Arsenal beats Sporting Lisbon on Havertz's late goal in Champions League quarterfinals

By JAMES ROBSON
APTOPIX Portugal Champions League Soccer Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between Sporting CP and Arsenal, in Lisbon, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) (Armando Franca/AP)
By JAMES ROBSON

Kai Havertz scored in stoppage time to give Arsenal a 1-0 win in the first leg of its Champions League quarterfinal against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.

The substitute fired past Rui Silva from close range at Estadio Jose Alvalade to give Mikel Arteta's team the advantage ahead of next week's second leg at the Emirates.

In Tuesday's other quarterfinal, Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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