Arsenal beats Sporting Lisbon on Havertz's late goal in Champions League quarterfinals

Kai Havertz scored in stoppage time to give Arsenal a 1-0 win in the first leg of its Champions League quarterfinal against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.

The substitute fired past Rui Silva from close range at Estadio Jose Alvalade to give Mikel Arteta's team the advantage ahead of next week's second leg at the Emirates.

In Tuesday's other quarterfinal, Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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