EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Justin Herbert will not clear the concussion protocol in time to play for the Chargers on Sunday, positioning DJ Uiagalelei to make his first career start when Los Angeles hosts the New England Patriots.

Herbert reported symptoms following a 27-24 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, which dropped the Chargers to 1-9. He did not practice all week and was ruled out on Friday.

It was a dismal season for Herbert before the injury. He has completed 62.4% of his passes for 1,851 yards and eight touchdowns with 11 interceptions while struggling to adapt to new coordinator Mike McDaniel’s offense. Herbert has taken a league-high 39 sacks, including six against the Jets.

Uiagalelei is in his second NFL season, having made his debut in a 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans on Nov. 8. He completed 2 of 7 throws for 24 yards and a touchdown after replacing Herbert in the fourth quarter.

“Nerves? Everything's good,” Uiagalelei said. “Excited. ... Honestly, more than anything, man, just appreciative of the coaching staff, the players, and just honestly just blessed.”

A five-star recruit from Riverside, California, Uiagalelei never quite lived up to those evaluations during his two seasons as a starter at Clemson, where he succeeded Trevor Lawrence. Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State in 2023 before heading to Florida State the next year to wrap up his college career.

Uiagalelei joined the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2025. He had been on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster in late September. Uiagalelei became Herbert’s backup in October after Trey Lance went on injured reserve because of a groin injury.

Teammates praised Uiagalelei for his work ethic, including spending extra time before and after practice to help skill position players work on aspects of the offense so he and they can get better.

“You'd rather be prepared and not have your opportunity come than to have your opportunity come and not be prepared,” coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He's been very diligent the entire season, and getting all the reps this week has really helped. So, very talented player, and excited for him to get a shot.”

Besides readying himself for the game, Uiagalelei has also had to work on procuring enough tickets for friends and family to attend. He didn't have an exact number as of Friday afternoon.

“That's confidential,” Uiagalelei joked. “I don't know. Honestly, yeah, we'll find out. I know there's probably a good amount of people.”

Uiagalelei will be facing off against another backup, with the Patriots (5-5) starting Tommy DeVito after Drake Maye fractured his fibula in New England's loss to Detroit on Nov. 15 before a bye week.

To fill out their depth chart at quarterback, the Chargers signed Jake Browning to the active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Cornerback Deane Leonard (groin) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Browning is a four-year NFL veteran who made 10 starts with the Cincinnati Bengals as Joe Burrow’s backup.

The Chargers also ruled out linebacker Daiyan Henley (knee) and running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) on Friday. Top edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu (ankle) is questionable after not practicing all week, and another outside linebacker, rookie first-round pick Akheem Mesidor, is doubtful because of an ankle injury.

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