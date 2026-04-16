Devils hire ex-Panthers executive Sunny Mehta as general manager

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have hired Sunny Mehta as their general manager.

Owner David Blitzer announced the hire Thursday night, less than 48 hours after the team’s regular season ended without a playoff appearance.

Mehta was an assistant when the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup back to back each of the past two years.

Mehta returns to New Jersey, where he served as director of hockey analytics from 2014-18. He spent time with Washington before going to Florida.

The Devils fired longtime GM Tom Fitzgerald late in the season. The future of coach Sheldon Keefe is not clear.

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