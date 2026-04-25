Fitzpatrick brothers post a tournament-record 57 and take a 4-shot lead in the Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. — Matt Fitzpatrick and his younger brother Alex shot a tournament-record 15-under 57 in better-ball play on Saturday, giving them a four-shot lead heading into the final round of the Zurich Classic.

The Englishmen were at 30-under 186 through 54 holes of the PGA Tour's only team event.

Matt Fitzpatrick continued to deliver after arriving as arguably the hottest player in golf with two wins this spring, including last weekend at Harbour Town. The elder brother highlighted his round with a chip-in for birdie on the first hole and a 33 1/2-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 seventh.

His 210-yard approach on No. 12 settled 4 feet from the hole, setting up a birdie that gave the Fitzpatricks a lead they maintained for the rest of the day.

Alex Fitzpatrick, who plays on the European tour, held up his end as he seeks his first PGA Tour title, which would give him an exemption through 2028 on the same tour as his more accomplished brother.

He found the green on the par-4 eighth with a 325-yard tee shot and narrowly missed his eagle putt. He birdied the 16th with a short chip-in and the par-3 17th with an 18-foot putt. Alex reached the par-5 18th green in two to set up his team's eighth birdie of the back nine.

The new low at the TPC Louisiana came after a pre-dawn thunderstorm that resulted in players being allowed to to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the fairway. The wind also died down as warm, humid air settled over the old-growth cypress swamp on which the course was built for much of the round before a breeze returned late in the day.

Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer, who had a course record-tying 58 in better ball on Thursday that held up for all of 48 hours, shot 62 and dropped into a tie for second with Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat.

Doug Ghim and Jeffrey Kang shot 61 to move into fourth, five shots back.

Zach Bauchou had the event's first hole-in-one since 2024 on the par-3 third hole. He and Sam Stevens finished with a 64 and were eight shots behind.

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