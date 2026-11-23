EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — After J.J. McCarthy and the New York Giants sputtered for much of the fourth quarter, Jaguars coach Liam Coen decided to kick a late field goal because he was confident Jacksonville would get the ball back with a chance to win.

“As an offense, we took that personal, for sure,” McCarthy said.

Then he made the Jaguars pay. McCarthy found Malachi Fields for a key first down, and the Giants held on to win 23-18 on Sunday, riding their defense that tormented Trevor Lawrence and picked him off twice, bouncing back from a bad loss and ending the AFC South leaders' winning streak at three games.

“We were able to get the job done,” said running back Cam Skattebo, who fumbled for a fifth time this season but kept getting carries. “That’s what matters. Obviously we would love to get it done earlier, but when time comes and it’s nail-biting time, we got the job done, so that’s what matters most.”

McCarthy made some important throws to balance out some inaccuracy and was a difference-maker with his legs. He scrambled for 38 yards — finishing with 33 yards rushing because of late kneel-downs — and was 18 of 38 passing for 173 yards.

Jameis Winston scored on a quarterback sneak, Dominic Zvada connected on 53- and 54-yard field goals and the Giants (6-3-1) survived Skattebo fumbling again.

Carter had two sacks to double his season total and end a four-game drought without one. His breakout performance came after pledging earlier in the week to prove to critics what he could do, and Carter said he showed "that I'm the best in the world."

New York did that as a team, 10 days after blowing a late lead against Washington that threatened to damage its chances of winning the NFC East. Beating Jacksonville allowed coach John Harbaugh's team to maintain its two-game lead atop the division, hours after Dallas crushed Tennessee 50-31.

“We’ve been in these certain type of games the last few weeks and wasn’t able to put it away,” said Malik Nabers, who had an 8-yard touchdown reception. “But glad that we put it away.”

The Jaguars (7-3) lost for the first time in more than a month, with Lawrence generally looking discombobulated. He was incomplete on a fourth-and-1 pass in the red zone and finished 25 of 47 for 301 yards.

“I played really, really poorly today, and you’re not going to win many games if I don’t play better than that,” Lawrence said. “I take a lot of that on myself. I did not make enough plays, didn’t make enough of the routine plays, the easy ones, so really, really frustrated in that and in my performance.”

A lack of a consistent running game did not help Lawrence and the offense, which was without starting center Robert Hainsey — out because of a strained left knee — and went 1 of 6 in the red zone. Jacksonville committed 13 penalties for 107 yards, continuing a troubling trend of undisciplined play.

“At the end of the day 13 penalties to six is not going to win a lot of games,” Coen said.

Coen challenged a crucial incomplete pass call on what he thought was a TD catch by Parker Washington in the back of the end zone early in the fourth quarter, and officials stuck with the initial ruling after video review.

“I was told that the ball switched hands,” Coen said. “That was what it came down to.”

Skattebo backflips after all

Just four days after vowing not to do his signature backflip after Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson tore the ACL in his right knee celebrating a sack, Skattebo did one anyway near the end of the game.

“He couldn't help himself, could he?” Harbaugh said. “He couldn't help himself.”

The second-year running back chalked it up to the excitement of the moment.

“When energy calls for it, it calls for it,” Skattebo said. “My teammates, I do whatever I can do bring the energy for the team, and I play this game with my heart and soul. So, when that happens, it’s second nature and it’s hard to hold back from.”

Injuries

Jaguars: Cornerback Jarrian Jones left in the first quarter with a chest injury. ... Left tackle Walker Little left with a knee injury, leading to Wyatt Milum entering. Little was already playing in place of Anton Harrison, who's out for the season. ... Running back Bhayshul Tuten limped off late.

Giants: Cornerback Greg Newsome injured an ankle on the first defensive series and did not return. ... Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux got medical attention and departed briefly but returned.

Up next

Jaguars: Host the Tennessee Titans next Sunday.

Giants: Visit the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.

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