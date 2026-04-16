Guardians rookie Parker Messick has no-hitter through 6 innings against Orioles

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians rookie Parker Messick has a no-hitter through six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 25-year-old has thrown 72 pitches Thursday night and struck out eight with two walks. The Guardians lead 3-0.

Messick walked leadoff hitter Taylor Ward before retiring the next 15 batters. Ward hit a deep flyball to center field in the third inning that Cleveland's Steven Kwan caught at the wall, and José Ramírez made a nice stop on a grounder by Coby Mayo deep in the hole at third to end the fifth.

Messick walked Leody Taveras leading off the sixth.

The left-hander is attempting to throw the majors’ first no-hitter this season.

Messick is making his 11th career start. He was the 54th overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft out of Florida State and made his big league debut last year.

Messick came into the game with a 5-1 career mark and a 2.04 ERA. He was 2-0 with a 0.51 ERA in his first three starts this season.

The Guardians have backed up Messick with Ramírez's two-run homer in the first and Kwan's RBI single in the fifth.

Cleveland has the longest gap between no-hitters. The team's last one was Len Barker's perfect game on May 15, 1981, against the Toronto Blue Jays. Carlos Carrasco went 8 2/3 innings against Tampa Bay on July 1, 2015, and Gavin Williams had a no-hitter for 8 1/3 innings last season against the New York Mets.

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