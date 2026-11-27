IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa quarterback Hank Brown ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, and the No. 13 Hawkeyes defeated Nebraska 31-7 on Friday.

The Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive and stayed in the race for a spot in the Big Ten championship game by winning their fifth consecutive game. Iowa has outscored its opponents 147-41, with its defense allowing only five touchdowns, in the winning streak.

“I told the guys, to win 10 games in a year is an accomplishment,” said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who has eight 10-win seasons with the Hawkeyes. “It's tough in college football any year.”

Asked if Iowa, which is 13th in the CFP rankings, deserves a playoff spot, Brown said: “I don’t think I need to sit up here and put an explanation for why we need to do that. I mean, we put it on tape week in and week out.”

Brown, who rushed for 48 yards and threw for 173, opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. His 6-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter gave Iowa a 17-7 lead, and his 29-yard run with 4:02 left in the game closed the scoring.

“It's cool to be able to insert myself into the game plan with my legs,” Brown said. “It’s something that I’m learning how to do and something I haven’t done in the past, and so to be able to do that just adds a layer to our offense.”

Brown won the starting job in a battle with backup Jeremy Hecklinski that started last spring and continued into the three nonconference games to start the season.

“It's the toughest position to play on the field physically and mentally, and he’s just done a great job,” Ferentz said. “And it hadn’t all been perfect, but he’s doing pretty good. And he’s learning every week. He feels more comfortable out there, and confidence grows from that.”

Brown has rushed for 163 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He said conversations with offensive coordinator Tim Lester have helped him to get more involved with the offense.

“He's doing to do a good job of game-planning what runs I can insert myself in,” Brown said.

Brown’s 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end DJ Vonnahme put Iowa up 24-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Iowa, which has won 11 of the last 12 games against the Huskers, had a 329-260 advantage in offensive yards, the first time a team has outgained Nebraska (7-5, 4-5) this season.

Jamal Rule rushed for 106 yards and had a 21-yard touchdown run for the Huskers in the second quarter.

“Unbelievably disappointed in the ending of that game, especially in the second half,” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said. “We had a lot of opportunities.”

Takeaways

Nebraska: The Huskers, coming off last Saturday’s 31-28 win over Ohio State, had their chances in this game. They recovered a muffed punt midway through the third quarter, trailing 10-7, but were stopped on downs at the Iowa 35-yard line. They then gave up Brown’s second touchdown run on the ensuing possession. “Unbelievably disappointed, angry, frustrated,” Rhule said.

Iowa: There are still combinations that have to happen for the Hawkeyes to make it to the Big Ten championship game, but they still have postseason hopes on not just the conference level but the national one. Iowa, which leads the nation in scoring defense, shut out its opponent in the second half for the third consecutive game. “I still don't think we're playing our best football,” Vonnahme said.

Up next

Nebraska: TBD.

Iowa: TBD.

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