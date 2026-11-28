TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jadan Baugh became the first Florida tailback with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons and scored on a 3-yard run to help the No. 20 Gators beat Florida State 26-10 on Friday.

Baugh had 77 yards on 19 carries for the Gators (8-4), who have won six of eight games against the Seminoles (5-7).

Aaron Philo completed 9 of 12 passes for 127 yards for Florida before leaving because of an injury. Backup Trammel Jones Jr. had a 1-yard touchdown run but also had a fourth-quarter interception.

The Seminoles, down to their fifth running back due to injury, managed just 98 yards on 37 carries.

Ashton Daniels completed 18 of 32 passes for 183 yards and two interceptions for Florida State. He left the field for part of a series due to injury and was replaced by Kevin Sperry, who had a fourth-down 9-yard touchdown pass to Landen Thomas.

Micahi Danzy had a 64-yard catch-and-run to set up a Florida State field goal.

The takeaway

Florida: The Gators forced seven punts and recorded a fourth-quarter interception to wrap up their third straight victory in the series.

Florida State: The Seminoles couldn’t build many drives on offense and they couldn’t flip the field as the punters averaged 32.9 yards, forcing the defense to protect short fields.

Up next

Florida: Will learn its bowl destination Dec. 6.

Florida State: Season ends.

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